Regarding the story "BLM puts oil gas leases near Holbrook on hold," (Feb 11).
Thank you Dr. Kevin Gibson, retired mining engineer. His time, energy and help put a hold on fracking in this area for oil and gas is a success. His comments, such as, “all mining is dangerous,” is appreciated.
Fracking can cause earthquakes, water contamination, water depletion. Our current administration continues to roll back protection policies, that preserve the environment, i.e., few environmental studies now needed as well continues to take lands, i.e., BLM and others for exploration.
Pam Morow
Show Low
My thoughts as well - it appears they picked the wrong guy to "frack with!"
