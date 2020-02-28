Show Low High School Athletics has been without a gymnasium for this past fall and winter sports seasons due to their gym being under construction and many people have chipped in to help the programs out.
We’d like to thank the district, Elementary and Jr. High schools, community, students, staff and event workers, along with many others for continuing to support the teams during a challenging year. A special thanks to the student athletes and coaches for making the best out of the situation — the senior student athletes have been particularly patient and understanding. We have also benefitted by having some great neighboring schools who have helped — thank you to Snowflake High School, Blue Ridge High School and Mogollon High School for allowing Show Low to play “home” games in your facilities! The administrators and personnel at these schools went above and beyond to help SLHS have a positive experience playing home games at different schools.
So, in short – it’s great to have a good community in which to be a part of as well as good neighbors who help out when needed! Thank you!
David Nikolaus, on behalf of SLHS Athletics and SLHS Admin. Team
