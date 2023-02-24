My sister asked me to write to thank Navopache Electric Cooperative for their quick response to the recent power outage, Feb. 22, 9:59 a.m. Their first notification was at 10:03 a.m.
When power was lost at my sister’s we were both very concerned. I live in Florence and couldn't reach her. Losing power can be frightening and potentially life-threatening. It’s especially difficult for my sister, in her 70s with physical problems, bipolar and anxiety.
She lives alone in a small 1970 trailer with little to no insulation, on a dead-end dirt road with her aging dog. There’s snow, with icy and muddy conditions, making travel difficult. The waste pickup hasn’t been done several times because of entry-exit problems and she’s cautious leaving her home.
She received email notification that NEC was aware and was working to restore the power as quickly as possible. This communication is so important to ease everyone’s mind. She called and we stayed on the phone, while the power went on and then off again. She had bundled up her dog in a sweater and wrapped her in a blanket to keep her warm.
Then power was restored. Navopache found the problem and resolved it quickly. Their immediate response to the outage was so important to so many. Even more important was notifying customers, via email or text, that they were aware of the problem and were working diligently to correct it. Communication is very important. The "unknown" is scary.
We also thank the Pinetop-Lakeside Public Works Department for making sure that all the roads, including ones like my sister’s, are maintained as quickly as possible to keep people safe.
Thank you again on behalf of my sister, and all others, that knew you were both taking care of the public.
Candace McDonald, for my sister Laura Kennedy in Lakeside
