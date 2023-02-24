My sister asked me to write to thank Navopache Electric Cooperative for their quick response to the recent power outage, Feb. 22, 9:59 a.m. Their first notification was at 10:03 a.m.

When power was lost at my sister’s we were both very concerned. I live in Florence and couldn't reach her. Losing power can be frightening and potentially life-threatening. It’s especially difficult for my sister, in her 70s with physical problems, bipolar and anxiety.

