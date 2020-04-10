This is in response to “Yesterday’s News” in the April 3 Independent. At what point does a “frenzy” become legitimate? Those, like Ms. Baker, who feel we should have done nothing need only to look at Italy to determine what would have happened here had the U.S. followed her preference. Italy ignored the early signs of a serious epidemic. They did not restrict contact or close their borders. As I am writing this, Italy, with a population one-fifth that of the US is reporting 120,000 cases of COVID-19 and 15,000 deaths. That is the equivalent of 600,000 cases and 75,000 deaths in a population the size of the United States.
It is true that thousands die each year of the “regular” flu, and some very smaller number are injured from being run over by buses. We take precautions against those deaths with inoculations in the case of the flu and traffic rules for buses. What is being missed by the “just let it blow over” crowd is that those deaths and near-deaths are taking place alongside the COVID-19 pandemic. What happens to the person with a severe case of the “regular” flu who cannot be admitted to the hospital because the health care system has collapsed under the weight of half a million additional patients? Will the flattened pedestrian have to set his own broken leg because there is a waiting line at the emergency room?
We are under attack by a viral disease released by a hostile foreign government. I will let others speculate whether that was deliberate or due to colossal incompetence. Had foreign “students” flown airplanes into 25 buildings with a death toll 25 times that of 9/11/2001, we would take action. The battle ground is now inside the United States, and our government is taking action. The “frenzy” may be fabricated, but the danger and potential costs are real.
Carl Hickman,
Snowflake
