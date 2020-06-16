I have always counted India as patient zero in the deadliest pandemic, which I credit with having started there, and which has since engulfed the world.
The discovery of a navigation to India by Vasco de Gama (1597) led to the brutal exploitation of that subcontinent, and the eventual formation of The British East India Company (BEIC); ergo, the outbreak of the deadliest pandemic in our history – Capitalism. The BEIC instantly became the model for the modern corporation and Capitalism. It paid employees five pounds per year while returning a handsome 8% to its investors back in England and made its officers vastly rich.
In its further exemplary conduct for Capitalism, it employed private armies which plundered and ransacked a nation which then accounted for nearly 30% of the global economy. This murderous rapine conduct led to the famine of the 1770’s and the temporary demise of the company itself.
Contemporaneously, in America, Capitalism attained its penultimate goal of slavery with much the same result. By the time of the Emancipation Proclamation, the economic value of American slaves was $14 trillions in 2016 dollars. This was the crowning achievement of Capitalism and has since been forcibly replaced with wage slavery as opposed to physical slavery. Throughout the world, Capitalism has been the ruthless generator of income and wealth which has progressively accrued to those who own it.
Since mid-March, America’s billionaires have increased their collective wealth by $434 BILLIONS while nearly 40,000,000 Americans are out of work and over 117,000 have perished in the biological pandemic.
Under-regulated Capitalism is truly an economic pandemic which increases its spread year-by-year, thereby eclipsing all other forms of injury and death, even though we have at hand the vaccines and treatments to end this scourge: More progressive FIT and corporation taxes, the Sherman Anti-Trust Act to break up the big companies, the Fair Labour Standards Act to rebuild unions and increase compensation in the bottom half, overturning Citizens United, banning all lobbying by or on behalf of profit-making entities, public education through a four year college; cancellation of all college debts, representation by labour of one half of all corporate boards, banning contract labour; the lowest corporate compensation at no less than 5% of the top; a minimum national income; ban red-lining; a national wealth tax; a tax on Wall Street transactions; fair pay for presently unpaid care givers; restructuring the pharmaceutical industry as a regulated public utility, change all hospitals to non-profits, small shareholder commissions for executive compensation, banning off-shoring of wealth and tax havens, payment of our federal debt, creation of a sovereign wealth fund, Medicare-for-all, replacement of congressional districts with at-large elections, an infrastructure bank, and more.
Ronald Zimmerman,
Scottsdale
(1) comment
more liberal gobbelty gook
