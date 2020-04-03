A company called Boeing built a new kind of airplane with a computer that was programmed to fight for control of the airplane and crash it into the ground. The first time it happened, hundreds of people were killed. Boeing said nothing was wrong. It happend again, killing hundreds of people. Boeing's business has been slow as people don't want to buy or fly in this type of airplane.
The Republicans used the coronavirus epidemic to give $40 billion to save Boeing.
Democrats insisted on giving money to people affected by the coronavirus shutdown both through a one-time cash payment and through expanding unemployment benefits. The program now covers people regardless if they are "self-employed," lack work history or are otherwise affected by the virus shutdown.
Eric Kramer,
Pinetop
(1) comment
Another deranged democrat who believes Pelosi's added pork to the Cares act was for the good of the people.
