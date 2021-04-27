As a young man growing up in America, it saddens me to see a violent divide in our country.
One way or another, the people of America are divided in regards to political, religious, and moral values. What is this teaching our future generations?
The fact of the matter is that America was founded and created through a solid will and determination to work together for the common good of the people. The anger incited from political unrest today, if it is to continue, will be the very thing that destroys America. That is why every American citizen, if capable, should do their part to save our country from its spiraling doom.
The task at hand requires every US citizen to come together and forget their differences — to be unified under the constitution that allows us to do so. What can we do? We can begin to love and serve others, even if you don’t agree with them. The world needs more love, service, and sincerity.
It is our obligation as Americans to live to uphold one another and the doctrines of our country, and when we forget that, it can turn into chaos similar to that which we have seen recently with multiple scenarios of civil unrest and violence. There are all kinds of different reasons as to why this violence has erupted, but the fact of the matter is that it is wrong and that it has hurt many people one way or another.
We the people have the power to bring about great change, whether that be through advocating for a political candidate or by taking action ourselves.
As Orson Wells once said,” To be born free is to be born in debt,” and it is our moral responsibility the ensure the fair and equal treatment of each and every human being, not just in America but on the planet as a whole. If we are to save America from destroying itself from the inside out, we must do our part to prevent that at all costs.
This is a call to action for all people young and old to seek to love, serve and protect others, no matter what makes one person or another “different.” The issue at hand is real, and it is not the government’s job to resolve it. It is ours. America was founded and created so that all who live in it can have freedom. Let us all work now to keep in that way.
Sincerely,
Dallin Wahlin,
Pinetop
