The economy is adding jobs and workers have the upper hand despite the naysayers. 6.4 million jobs were added in 2021. The unemployment rate is 3.9%. Salaries are on the rise. The demand for goods and jobs was bolstered by the Democrats $1.9 trillion stimulus bill passed into law when President Biden signed it in March 2021.
The numbers presented by a letter to the editor earlier this month are incorrect. (Really?, A5, WMI, 2/4/22) There were 6.4 million jobs created in 2021 which is the most in one year on record. (US sees record job growth in 2021 after millions lost in 2020, 1/7/22, Bloomberg.Com) This occurred because there were record losses the year before in 2020 because of the pandemic. I checked the site referenced in the letter, the balance.Com, and the reader most likely is quoting a number from a monthly number of jobs , not the annual number.
One can disagree with the ideology around the stimulus bill passed in March 2021 by Democrats but not the results. Poverty for children in our country did drastically decrease because of the child tax credit (CTC). The Brookings Institute is a well respected research entity. They quoted a Columbia University research study that estimated the “…new CTC could cut child poverty by 45 percent and would have the largest impacts on Latino and Black children.” (The new child tax credit does more than just cut poverty, 9/24/21, brookings.edu) This infusion of monies was necessary as the same article sited the increase of child poverty rates during the pandemic from 2019 to 2020 to be as high as 17.5%. Directly addressing childhood poverty in the short term could potentially “.. increase(ing) family social mobility in the long term.”
As we have seen in the past, misinformation needs to be addressed at every turn, especially at the local level. I fully support President Biden and his agenda to help get Americans back to work and to help reduce childhood poverty. He has been incredibly successful on both fronts. Any discussion to the contrary is just plain incorrect.
(1) comment
Sorry doctor, but the government giving people several hundred dollars a month is not raising children out of poverty, it is temporarily providing them (their parents) with money not earned. I do agree, let good jobs be created and put people to work, just don't give them free taxpayer dollars because they produced a child and didn't account for what it would take to raise that child.
