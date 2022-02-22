Growing up in the White Mountains, I learned that the power plants sustained our livelihood. These were good jobs, and our families were lucky to have them. In the 1990s, energy production was a powerful part of our local economy. But since then, the national trend has threatened that good fortune. Coal is harder to mine, and the cost of mining it has risen. Coal consumption in the US has declined almost every year since 2005. SRP recently closed its Navajo Generating Station and TEP announced it will stop purchasing from Springerville Generating Station by 2032. In 2020, coal fueled only one-eight of the state’s utility-scale net generation. Arizona needs to advocate for our rural communities as they transition from coal power to new industries.
For rural economies to thrive, we need to develop new industries to generate new opportunities and make this transition successful.
Thanks to the bipartisan American Rescue Plan, the Economic Development Administration developed a Coal Communities Commitment that allocates $300 million to support coal communities as they recover from the pandemic and help them create new jobs and opportunities, including the creation or expansion of a new industry sector. EDA also supports these communities through its Assistance to Coal Communities (ACC) initiative. Through ACC, EDA awards funds on a competitive basis to assist communities impacted by the declining use of coal through activities and programs that support economic diversification, job creation, capital investment, workforce development, and re-employment opportunities. The recent infrastructure bill that Congress passed last year has plenty of money to pay for job training – we can bring those dollars to local governments right here in Northern Arizona.
Congress is debating the Build Back Better Act, which deals with many energy issues. I encourage citizens to reach out to their senators and representatives and ask for continued support for communities that currently rely on coal-power. Congress must include transition funds in order to help workers affected by plant closures to find good jobs. This means support for several priorities to help us get ahead in rural Arizona:
• job training
• economic planning for towns and counties
• grants and loans for local communities
• a big investment in high-speed internet service
• restoration and clean-up of former coal mine lands and contaminated plant sites
• investment in new clean energy projects
Programs like these have made a difference for other communities across the US that experienced the closure of coal plants. Our country is moving toward a future with clean energy, and our communities in the White Mountains deserve the chance to enjoy the benefits of that future — especially good, comparable jobs with similar benefits.
(2) comments
Sell coal to China. They are excluded from criticism for Climate Change!
"Renewable" energy, if not subsidized by the Feds is unreliable and unaffordable! at THIS POINT! NUCLEAR HAS BEEN KILLED & COAL IS NEXT! REMEMBER WHAT HAPPENED IN TEXAS LAST YEAR? LOOK AT OUR WEATHER RIGHT NOW! FOLLOW THE MONEY, WE SRE ONLY $30 TRILION IN DEBT NOW & THE DEMOCRATS ARE PROPOSING ANOTHER 3 TO 5 TRILLION IN DEBT RIGHT NOW!
