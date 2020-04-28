We are caught up in the perfect storm and concurrently languish in the grip of authoritarian leadership and science-illiterate protest. It is entirely within our grasp to remediate the survival challenges we have created but there is little or no political will to do that. There are five points to this storm and they converge at the worst possible time.
POINT ONE: Global population has reached a catastrophic level of 7.8 billion, which is at least 700% of a sustainable population at the average American middle class standard of living, and we are nowhere near that.
POINT TWO: Human-caused climate change now envelops the planet in a universal degradation of the only habitat we have. Hundreds of billions are now being spent on mitigation because we so recklessly disregarded decades of preventive opportunities, and now face exponential magnitudes of deterioration.
POINT THREE: The latest intrusion of a deadly viral pandemic spotlights the massive global irresponsibility underlying our refusal to prepare for the recurrent infections that we know are coming, along with the subsequent loss of lives and economic devastation attending thereupon.
POINT FOUR: Apart from our huge depositions of greenhouse gases, we engage in reckless energy consumption and perverse land uses. The result is the unrelenting debasement of the global environment and the sixth and greatest mass extinction in the life of the planet.
POINT FIVE: Our planet is now besieged by steadily increasing violence because resource exhaustion and growing disparities in food and fresh water supplies.
If we are to ensure any meaningful quality of life for our progeny, it is essential that we begin to make the investments which will heal the planet while guaranteeing a prosperous and healthy life for all.
(1) comment
Point One: The population would be much higher if it weren't for the 40-50 million murders of the unborn per year.Abortion and population control is absolutely evil.
Point two: Human caused climate change is a myth and a hoax. We want our hundreds of billions back.
Point three: The left has created this pandemic along with its panic. You do not quarantine the healthy.
Point four: horse pucky
Point five: Thank the democrats
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.