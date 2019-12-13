Many of you are aware of the importance of music in our lives. Our students at Blue Ridge High School also share the love of music and the knowledge of the importance.
Since I have been the teacher here we have competed every two years on a trip and either earned Superior or very high Excellent ratings.
This year is no different. We began raising our money last year for a trip to Orlando Florida with a company that we've always used. At the time, a quote was given to us based upon what the airlines would charge us for flights. We have now encountered an issue where the airlines are now coming in at $200 more per person. We are approximately 15,000 to $20,000 short of our goal to be able to attend the competition and Festival.
We are looking for any and all who might be able to do a tax credit to students in Blue Ridge High School choir or Blue Ridge High School orchestra so that we may go and compete. Not only is this an educational trip for the students but it is also an experience of a lifetime with their music family. Many of our students may never have an opportunity to do this at any other given time in their lives.
Please help us out if you are willing to donate or do a tax credit. You can do so to the Blue Ridge High School choir or Blue Ridge High School orchestra in Lakeside Arizona.
We take great pride in our music program as we have the best of the best in our program! Please help our students reach their goal! For more information, please email Theresa Anne Ordian Dick, PhD at tdick@brusd.org or contact the Blue Ridge Unified School District at 928-368-6126.
Theresa Anne Ordian Dick,
BRUSD
