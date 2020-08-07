Our country has the most anti-environmental president in all the history of presidents.
Trump want to rollback protections on the environment.
This not acceptable to me as well as many other Americans. Trump does not care if there is more pollution, or if wilderness is destroyed. Or animal species go extinct. As long as big business continues to make lots of money.
If he cares about Americans, he would try to prevent more pollution, not increase it. Pollution kills people.
Trump does not believe in climate change. After all he thinks he knows more than the scientist. Nature is God’s creation. We are to be good stewards.
Nature, our planet is to to be destroyed for money. If there is more jobs, good economy, good health care, if we destroy our planet none of this matters. There are so many things not right about Trump.
I would have to write a very long letter to list them all.
Sincerely,
Marsha Tomazin,
Vernon
(1) comment
We have three choices in the matter. #1 keep shipping jobs and manufacturing to China, India, Mexico and elsewhere. Those "elsewhere" place are indisputably incapable, and unwilling of providing anything close to modern or meaningful methods of environmental protection. America is the #1 in technology with regards to its ability to engineer or build in this capacity. #2 Bring all manufacturing back home where it belongs and we ALL, yes you, use its products and benefit from the technology. #3 Go find a cave to live in. Personally Ive seen what the so called environmental bunch does when they get together in masses such as Burning man or these 3% deals or whatever they are. There arent hip waders tall enough to walk above the feces,trash and filth. Heck, look at Portland if you wanna see the new way to live,the "city of love". An absolute putrid display of society and humanity. No thanks, Keep your Prius, compost toilet and hairy armpits
