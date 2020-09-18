6.3 million Americans have been infected with COVID-19. Over 191,000 people have died in our country due to this virus. We are still averaging 41,000 new infections per day with an average of 851 deaths daily over the past seven days. ( Coronavirus update, A 4, New York Times, 9/8/20)
On average, approximately 65,000 people die of the flu every year. So in a matter of 6 months, there are 3 times as many deaths from COVID-19 compared to the flu in one year. By March of 2021, the number dying from COVID-19 will be almost 400,000 people. Presently, the mortality rate from COVID-19 is 3 % (191,000 / 6.3 million) That is a significant number for any infection. This coronavirus is certainly not “just like the flu.”
Despite attempts by individuals to minimize the threat of this novel virus, I have seen first hand how it can affect communities.
Hospitals had to split their facilities in half to isolate patients with this virus. Elective surgery stopped. Both in Whiteriver and in Winslow, where I recently was practicing before moving here, everyone knows someone who contracted the virus or died during this pandemic.
All the medical providers have patients who have survived due to outstanding medical care only to go home completely debilitated and feeling lucky to be alive. Wheelchair bound, needing a feeding tube and being a pulmonary cripple does not occur because of a minor bout with a cold or even the flu.
Each time there was an upsurge in infections in Arizona, restrictions were put into place. There was a corresponding decrease in infections.
Despite being inconvenient, mandated closings of businesses and schools have worked to help decrease the morbidity and mortality associated with COVID-19. I encourage everyone in the White Mountain communities to continue wearing masks, washing your hands, practice social distancing and remember to not touch your face.
This pandemic is not yet over. Continue practicing good public health and we will all increase our chance of survival.
Gregory Jarrin, MD,
Whiteriver
Thanks for that excellent advice and for doing your job. We live in a country divided along political lines instead of one that unites when there is a crisis. This is new for me. I'm a 75 year old woman. It was never like this before. I believe in the goodness of people. The American people are not making good choices because they aren't being given good information. It's time to stop and listen to scientists, doctors, health experts and do what is right for yourself and your fellow citizens. And stop listening to a president who has never given you the information you need to get Covid under control. TWO HUNDRED THOUSAND people have died. Husbands, wives, mothers, fathers, children... wear a mask and social distance and lets get this done with. Karen Taylor, Sedona
