We are all the way into it now, all forms of media (rightly so) have blanketed us with the coronavirus situation. You can’t get away from it. What I find interesting is the frequent referencing of it as the “novel coronavirus.” It appears again and again. The word “novel” will surely go down as the adjective of 2020.
Generations from now, when the memory of this pandemic fades into the history books, people will read about the novel coronavirus and think it’s a book!
Rick Evans,
Taylor
