The report

So, here’s Earth. Nearly 8 billion humans. Regularly decimated by organisms as small as 1/600th the diameter of one human hair. Humans have big brains yet can’t figure out how to mitigate, let alone destroy, these organisms which have no brains at all. And the leaders of all the humans, whom one would expect to have the bigger, higher functioning brains, can’t seem to lead their people to safety against these tiny, brainless organisms. Rather than “lead” as their titles would seem to suggest is their function, they seem more focused on blaming one another than on stopping the ravages of the population. When leadership IS attempted, more often than not, confusion is the result: Don’t wear face coverings/wear face coverings – this newest scourge will miraculously be gone soon/it will be with us for a long while – this is the perfect drug to defeat this virus/not really – ingesting corrosive chemicals may protect the body/don’t do this – testing will only raise the number of infections realized/duh. So, it appears the strategy is now to just resume normal functioning as soon as possible and hope for the best. If that turns out poorly, it will be the fault of those not following the definitive directives of the leaders.
Anyway, that’s the summary of my report, sir. We’ll head back to Zatox now and will have to look elsewhere for signs of intelligent life; there’s none here on this rock to be found. Gazoo, out.
Mark Visse,
Pinetop
