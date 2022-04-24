Today I will share a poetic story of a frog with you.
A curious frog appears in a field. She collects her spring's harvest and hops along as she does so. She smiles at the cherry blossoms that look down at her; she smiles at the clovers who joyfully chatter amongst themselves; she smiles at the sun glimmering into the lake which creates a shimmer; she smiles at the chamomile flowers peering out of the clovers at her; she smiles to herself as she hops. The little frog ribbits in response to the beauty that smiles upon her. "What a magical world…," she ribbits.
Once she finishes collecting her spring's harvest of herbs and bugs along with her spring water, she hops on home. She arrives at her mushroom cottage next to her pond. The little frog enters her home. Once she does, she sets down her harvest on the oak wood table. She gets a fire going in a pit. Once the flames begin to dance, the frog sets her large cauldron atop the flames. The cauldron sits open with glee, ready to be filled. The frog fills the pot with the spring water she collected. As it boils, she prepares the harvest and watches the sun fall asleep into the clouds. The scents fill the cottage…
The frog smiles to herself, grateful for the scents, for the flames dancing away, for the sun as it falls to sleep, for the moon showing itself at the end of the day.
What a pleasurable time of being in the present moment the frog had accomplished. It is important we all live as the frog does, to appreciate and find joy in the smallest things in life. To look at the sun or clouds every day and be simply happy because it is there. Looking at nature brings one into the present moment and allows room for simple joy and peace with the present instead of living inside our heads and being so focused on conflict and problems within life all the time.
Try putting your phone away and stepping into your backyard, or some area outside just to be there for even five minutes. Completely in that moment, observe the world around you and feel it — feel your toes digging into the dirt and the earth, the wind gracing you, the sun touching you with its warmth. While there, observe the birds, the trees, the sky, the dirt, bugs, flowers, grass, rocks, anything that appears to you. Smile at it all, just like the little frog.
