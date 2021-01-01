Trump and his advisers are discussing "martial law" as a possible solution to his current problems.
The U.S., not being a banana Republic, does not have anything called martial law. If he tries to suspend the Constitution, he would immediately become a fugitive guilty of a capital crime. It would end quickly.
There are a few lesser emergency powers he might consider. The Constitution allows for suspension of habeas corpus to allow police to arrest people without trial in times of crisis. This is a power of Congress, rather than the President, and locking people up wouldn't help Trump in terms of losing the election.
There is an Insurrection Act, which allows the president to call out the military to deal with invasion, rebellion, riots or natural disasters. It doesn't give the president any authority to re-run elections.
It should be noted that neither suspension of habeas or invocation of the Insurrection Act does anything to give the president power over the courts, The courts have already quickly dismissed Trump's attempts to overturn the election. They would quickly slap down any further nonsense.
While all this noise is good for Trump's fund-raising, and for the ratings of Fox, NewsMax and OAN, it is still just noise. Let's hope we can get through the next month without additional unnecessary violence.
Eric Kramer
Pinetop
On January 20th P.M., if "THE GREAT DECEIVER" is still in the White House, he should be considered a trespasser. The Secret Service should just simply remove him.
Please provide a link to video where Trump is talking about instituting martial law.
Hairy,
Eric Kramer writes that Trump "discussed" imposing martial law, as reported on 12/19/2020 by nytimes.com and by cnn.com, with pardoned criminal Michael Flynn at a White House Oval Office meeting. Eric Kramer did not write that martial law was instituted....it was discussed as a Trump option. Headlines on news.yahoo.com on 12/24/2020 read: "Military on alert over Trump's martial law threat..."
