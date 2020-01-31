I need some help getting concerned about air pollution. In the last few weeks, two major volcanic eruptions have pumped thousands of tons, yes, TONS, of solids and gases including carbon monoxide and carbon dioxide into the atmosphere. Then we are informed that the additional tons of smoke from the fires in Australia will circle the globe, blocking out the suns’ rays and cooling the planet. This sounds like a natural solution to “Global Warming” to me.
Yet I am supposed to believe that buying an expensive, limited range, slow to charge electric car will reverse all of these effects. (Not to mention that the batteries in these vehicles are filled with radical toxins that will poison the landfills.) So will banning plastic bags and soda straws. And all because an 18 year old Scandinavian millionaire says so.
I don’t understand, power plants are closing because they burn coal (Oh! The horror), and no new power plants are even planned. Solar (which does not work at night or under heavy clouds) and wind (which is not reliable and kills many birds) would require huge battery banks, made of the same poisonous chemicals as the car batteries. And where will the batteries go when they are depleted?
For those who believe in human-caused global warming, I invite you to send some time and a few dollars visiting a nearby attraction — the Petrified Forest! It seems that long ago, well before the invention of the gasoline engine, our area was a tropical forest. Yet somehow, without the intervention of a single human, it became a desert. isn’t this an example of natural climate change?
Help, I’m confused by all the shouting about the end of the world in the next decade, when the facts and evidence show otherwise.
Seth Nadel
Concho
(2) comments
Good letter! It is true that the production of these electric cars has a bigger "carbon footprint" than their gas powered counter parts, but no one talks about that. No talks about how we are going to produce all of the extra electricity to power these ego-mobiles. Electric cars are built for people who want to feel smug and superior, not to save the planet. They can put around feeling like they are making a difference and enjoy the smell of their own flatulence along the way. Not to worry, Mother Earth will be just fine with or without her human infestation.
Well said Seth!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.