This Holiday season was a bit different from previous years.
Although there were not as many of the usual opportunities for people in our community to get together and celebrate at Holiday events, performances, parties and gatherings, there was still a tremendous showing of compassion and cooperation that deserves notice and appreciation.
Show Low Main Street was fortunate enough to have been a participant in several opportunities to support the community and wants to extend a heartfelt thank you to all the others who also participated.
This includes those many volunteers who assisted in distributing meals and turkeys on Nov. 23 with Meals On Wheels and the Show Low Senior Center, the businesses and patrons who participated in the Shop Small Saturday Poker Walk, the businesses who participated in the Merchant Holiday Lighting event, and the City of Show Low for their outstanding displays of Holiday lighting and décor.
These community efforts involved many people, a great deal of time and commitment, and a newfound spirit of cooperation. Show Low Main Street is proud to have been involved in these efforts, and proud to be of service to our community. Thank you.
Show Low Main Street Board
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.