Not for the first time Walter Blackman seems to be of two minds. On the one hand he claims to want to reform prisons and get prisoners out sooner by allowing them to have their sentences shortened for good behavior while on the other he votes for mandatory sentences which would surely fill our prisons more.
Of course this would serve prison privatization better as we can now pass sentences base on profit motives.
Our judges can't be trusted to judge, that is the under lying message. Did we not learn anything from the failed war on drugs which filled our prisons with non-violent petty users while having no effect on drug use in the USA. It seems our legislators think that legal professional do not have the wisdom and training to identify the most serious drug offenders and punish them appropriately.
With mandatory sentences a, 'A'-grade student with excellent community activities who makes a foolish mistake will join hardened gangbangers with the same small amount of a drug. Perhaps Blackman should consider how good behavior might reduce sentences before incarceration as well as after.
Of course this is not the first bill that Blackman has flip-flopped on. He starting to look like a legislative windscreen wiper.
Ann Martin,
Holbrook
