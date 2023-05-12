The Left claims to believe in Democracy. In a Democracy, the majority rule. In our country, the majority of citizens are still Christians. We believe in God, the Bible and the Ten Commandments. We have a constitutionally protected freedom of religion and speech.
How then are two pro-abortion fraudulent Catholics, Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi, (both of whom would have been excommunicated from the church if American bishops were not addicted to federal funds) and the political arm of the LGBTQ community able to push their anti-God, anti-science views down the throats of almost all institutions, including schools and school children?
The Bible says God created man male and female. The science of biology affirms that. The Left is at war with God and science.
Unless the Christian majority stand up for science, biology and morality, the tyranny of the woke minority will dominate. That is not Democracy.
The Declaration of Independence states, “We are endowed by the Creator with certain inalienable rights.” America was established on the belief that our rights were given to us by God not by the government. That is the reason people from all over the world want to come here.
Thank God for America. We will not remain a great country without him.
