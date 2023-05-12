The Left claims to believe in Democracy. In a Democracy, the majority rule. In our country, the majority of citizens are still Christians. We believe in God, the Bible and the Ten Commandments. We have a constitutionally protected freedom of religion and speech.

How then are two pro-abortion fraudulent Catholics, Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi, (both of whom would have been excommunicated from the church if American bishops were not addicted to federal funds) and the political arm of the LGBTQ community able to push their anti-God, anti-science views down the throats of almost all institutions, including schools and school children?

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.