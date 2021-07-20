On July 15, my husband and I went the The Hungry Buffalo for our 62 anniversary. We not only got treated and fed well, but a very kind couple, whom we had never met, heard we were celebrating our anniversary and paid for our dinner. We introduced ourselves, and hope to meet up with them again sometime.
We would just like to let everyone know that kindness is so rewarding.
I do hope we can pay it forward.
Again thanks to the Blair’s.
God bless you.
Bugs and Loretta Lewis,
Lakeside
