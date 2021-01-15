Just curious how many students have to be failing, withdrawn, or commit suicide before the superintendent of Blue Ridge and the school board will realize that COVID-19 is not the real threat to students?
It doesn’t take a genius to know that children don’t have the discipline, focus or brain development needed to be successful with online school. Every other school district in our region went back to in-person as soon as the governor’s executive orders allowed it.
Why is the risk from COVID-19 greater for Blue Ridge than other schools?
We have more risk of death from suicide than COVID-19, and I can tell from personal experience and from accounts from close friends that our feelings of depression, isolation, and hopelessness have increased a bunch due to the superintendent’s directives.
Students are struggling with classes, keeping up on all the work, and finishing it correctly. Many of us are failing which affects our confidence and self-worth, not to mention our chances of scholarships.
While our teachers have been amazing, there is a major lack of connection, and we feel that things will never get better. When we’re on our own, lacking interaction with friends and teachers that will support us and help us, we feel completely inadequate and hopeless. I have felt alone and overwhelmed and wondered what good the future holds. I have friends that have expressed that they have had these thoughts. This is not healthy and this needs to end.
Dr. Wright has taken away the student’s and parent’s agency to choose what type of educational experience is best for their unique circumstance.
We want to return to in-person because this helps us manage our time and we desperately need more interaction with our teachers and a better understanding of what we are being taught. We need the social support to lift our spirits and cope with all the uncertainty we are struggling with. I never thought that I would be pleading to go back to school.
This is my call for help to the school board to step in and advocate for traditional in-person education.
Brindy Blake
BRHS Junior
