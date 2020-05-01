I'll admit that with all the information that seems to change daily about COVID-19, it's difficult to know what is correct.
Is it as deadly and contagious as the flu that comes every year? I really don't know. Because we don't know shouldn't we all be taking every precaution we can to protect ourselves, our children and others we come in contact with?
My wife and I went to Lowe's recently as I needed some sprinkler parts and upon arrival we used hand sanitizer and put on our masks before exiting our vehicle. I was amazed to see that the vast majority of customers and employees were not wearing any protection. In the sprinkler area there was a family of five plus several other people all within close proximity and none wearing masks. At check out there was a woman with two kids in tow and two in a double stroller with no masks.
I am so amazed that parents don't take precautions with their children and I'm offended that they show such little regard for the safety of others around them. Wake up people, none of us can be sure what is really going on here. Is it really that hard to take a few precautions to protect yourselves, your children and others around you?
Lee Hendrickson,
Show Low
