Over the last couple of years of my recycling walkabouts, I have noticed an alarming increase of one item — the 50 milliliter liquor bottles.
These items are only sold at some local convenience stores. Lately I have found hundreds of them lying at the side of the roads. On Woolford alone I found 110 in one day!
Please help me and contact the owners of these stores and ask them to stop selling these items. Ask them to do the right thing and put public safety above profit.
I also ask the Editor of the Independent to step forward and investigate this as a public safety issue. I love my community and the people, but as a father and grandfather I feel I needed to speak up.
I am approaching the end of my 12th year of recycling walkabouts. I hope year 13 will be better than the last few. Thanks and lets get to work,
Bob Rouleau, (the Man in the White Hat)
Show Low
(1) comment
Lol yea businesses should stop selling those tiny liquors. That’ll fix it
