As a summer visitor I don’t pay property taxes but rental prices reflect the cost of owning property in Show Low.
At the last Timber Mesa Fire District Board meeting, the board members voted to once again form a bond committee to put the issue of authorizing the sale of millions of dollars of bonds on the November ballot.
Last year it was proposed to sell $17-20 million dollars in bonds that are paid for by the property owners in the fire district on their property tax bill. The district is already millions in debt.
Is the board completely blind and deaf to what’s happening in Show Low, Lakeside and Linden? Hundreds on unemployment, businesses struggling to survive and laying off or cutting hours of their workers? Many people can’t pay their May property taxes.
It’s time for the taxpayers of the Timber Mesa Fire District to send a message to the fire chief and board members, to live within your means.
Start by paying off the millions you owe on vehicles, property and buildings then save money until you have enough to buy something with your savings.
Donna L. Bistran
Show Low
