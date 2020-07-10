As a summer visitor from Tucson, I was appalled by the letter concerning us. My husband and me have been coming up to the White Mountains for over 25 years. The beauty of the wildlife, parks, running streams, lakes, bald eagles, etc. has brought many people to the mountains. I can only speak for me and the friendly seniors in our park. We are a seasonal park.
With the COVID virus, we did bring our own cleaning supplies, paper goods and toilet paper. Even brought up a freezer with food.
My husband being retired military, I volunteer to help the Elks Lodge. I do not take the White Mountains for granted I love and respect it. I can wait until October to come to see the out-of-town license plates roll into our town of Tucson. They bring money to our community and are very friendly seniors, like us.
They even write great letters to the editor of our local newspaper saying how grateful they are with such a warm welcome they are receiving.
So please take a look in the mirror and be thankful we share the community where we all live and love.
Rita Guerrero
Lakeside
(1) comment
Don’t Tucson my Show Low
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.