As we sit looking at TVs hearing the news of another mass shooting, one wonders why people in the legislature sit on their backsides seeing the same death of American children and people as voters do. Our governor is a lame duck, he does not have to worry about running for office.
The above people are Republicans and will not act to pass laws to protect Arizona people from living through a mass shooting here.
Background checks are painless and are not only for gun purchases, but for jobs and other things everyday — what's the problem? Credit checks are a form of background check used by everyone.
Why do people need military-type guns? They are not for hunting, they are for killing and killing only. Ban them. This act would be painless and may save lives.
Why do people need magazines for 20-100 rounds? They don't use them for hunting, unless it's people.
Why can't the state put in place a buy-back program of military-type guns and magazines and destroy them?
A leading example is Maricopa County, people are gunned down there almost every day and the governor and legislators work there and nothing causes them to act.
Voters of Arizona, the Republicans are not going to act unless you vote them out of office. Maybe if the voters vote them out, the message will hit home.
Robert Struck,
Show Low
(1) comment
Well sorry but the second amendment was not written for hunters rights to bear arms. It was so that the people could protect themselves from a tyrannical government. Sounds like that's what you want is a government who forces it's people to disarm and become complacent only voting for one party. FYI most if not all legal gun owners have no problem with having background checks, the problem is the Democrats try to load any bill down that proposes such a thing with fillers and fat that do not speak to that simple solution. Your idea of just kicking out all of the republicans seems very ignorant and short sided to me. Maybe do a little more research. The term "military style weapons" is also farcical. I once took a poll of "gun control" folks showing them 3 different pictures of what looked to be 3 different guns. One was the scary looking AR-15 type rifle, all agreed it should be banned, then I showed them a picture of a wooden stock ranch type rifle, most agreed that would be ok as it was designed for hunting, finally I showed them a wooden stock rifle that was pink and had a fun pink camo shoulder strap, again all agreed that would be OK since it looked to be for kids target practice. The thing was, they were all the same gun at heart, they all used the same ammo, could have a clip (or magazine) added for large capacity and would be just as accurate as each other one. The only difference was the way it was "dressed up". They all wanted to ban the scary "Military style" because they have no clue what they are talking about.
So again your plan is way too simplified for a very complex problem.
