The VFW Post and Auxiliary 8987 of Eagar wants to extend our warmest wishes for the holiday season. With the help of our community supporters Post 8987 undertook two significant community outreach events.
First, the VFW Post 8987 annual Thanksgiving dinner was a great success with the VFW providing five “take and bake” boxes, delivered approximately 80 hot meals to our homebound veterans, seniors, disabled, and others who requested this service. We were also able to serve approximately 40 dinners onsite at the Post. Being able to bring this service to our community is a tradition that we are blessed to provide.
Second, a deserving U.S.A. Troop serving in Afghanistan will be the recipient of 24 Holiday Troop Boxes that included 200 pounds of food, hygiene products, books, puzzles, snacks, and much more to help them endure this holiday season away from family, friends, and the blessing of living in the U.S.A.
All of these outreach events could not have happened without the help of our generous community. We sincerely appreciate all those who provided turkeys, hams, rolls, pies and groceries for the Thanksgiving dinner. We also acknowledge assistance from some of our local schools and businesses that placed Troop Box donation boxes at their place of business, and for all those who contributed to this endeavor.
Oran Pitcher Eva Marie, Post 8987,
Commander Auxiliary President,
Eagar
