In my view, Navajo County is in a population pandemic.
Been to Walmart lately?
Even on my quiet, rural dirt road with county zoning for 20-acre parcels to build structures/drill wells, a local 'flipper' bought a grandfathered parcel of 18.3 acres with the intent to rezone it into three, 6.1-acre lots.
That would mean three new septic tanks, three new wells, and if monsoons return, three new homes that, with de-vegetation induced flooding, would impact every resident driving my road. A road privately maintained (it ain't grated with county equipment, folks).
That would mean three new families lowering our water table, too.
I'm all for entrepreneurship and forward-thinkers, but what I cannot stand? Outside landowners expanding my neighborhood without suffering the everyday impact of living in my neighborhood, all under the guise of 'affordable housing' (15 miles from town). I cannot stand outside landowners who won't have to deal with the increased traffic on a road I pay for, or whether new wells in my surrounding area are drilled lower than my own — which could dry me out.
My message is buy, flip, sell parcels all you want — just don't mess with zoning.
Zoning is set to protect land, sustainability, and citizens. Our ground water is finite. A hearty rain won't press the "refill" button on our aquifer.
The population pandemic brings more fear of sustainability than COVID-19 for many of my neighbors. Local infrastructure, law enforcement, and resources are currently being over-strained. Why bother having zoning regulations if exceptions to them become normalized?
Courtney Lewis,
Snowflake
