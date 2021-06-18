This is something that was brought to my attention, My father is in bad health.
He really does not have long on this earth. Due to his heart is failing.
This has been an on going thing, and my family has done our best to help him. He has been in and out of the hospital.
And spent time in both Havens but he had to go back in the hospital, in the valley. I am his oldest son and have been dealing with my own health issues.
My father is stable enough to get transferred be to Haven, but they won’t except him. Why because they said he has not paid his bill. Does anyone see a problem with this?
Asking a dying man to pay his bill before we even take care of him. If a person does not have long on this should they not be able to die with dignity? Have we lost our humanity as a society? That is the question I am asking.
Howard Ketner,
Show Low
I am sorry about your Dad. It sounds like he is a candidate for Hospice care rather than a rehabilitation center which Haven is I believe. That may have more to do with the rejection than outstanding bills. Medicare will pay for hospice in my experience with elderly parents. Best of luck to you.
