My opinion is that sledding on the hill was at some point good. The families had a good time, until, other people had cleaned up after them, there was trash and old sleds that were left behind. I guess the hill was abused and now sold. There are other places to play in the snow, people just have to search.
People came to this mountain from places and weren't prepared, so they shopped at the local stores for the winter gear so they could sled, they ate fast food, stayed in the motels and hotels. All that was good and now gone!
Do we need another car wash? No, the ones that are on the mountain, you buy the signature wash, waste of money and that's no joke! Where's the soap or the foam polish, clear coat protectant, do we really know or is it just water? Another car wash in town, I'll never go there again either. When the machine takes my money for no service and you try to call someone there's no one to get in touch with! The new gas station has a car wash, right down the road. So now, another car wash coming, really, what for?
The Navajo County areas, like Holbrook they could use a Walmart or another grocery store, I-40 is running through this little town. Look at the revenue passing us by. The surrounding communities of Chilchinbito, Dilkon. East Fork. First Mesa. Hotevilla-Bacavi. Indian Wells. Jeddito. Joseph City. Kayenta. These towns are taking their money elsewhere! Even the small community of Taylor had a Walmart built. We need businesses like TJ Maxx, Costco, Target, Fry's, Olive Garden, In & Out among many others. The city or the county will not consider rezoning a property for bringing in other businesses. They must not want Navajo County to thrive anywhere, it won't thrive with another car wash.
Build this community to make it better for the local people, so that the monies can stay on this mountain to help support and not to shop elsewhere to find what they need that can't be found in our community. This area is a tourist attraction for the year around events, well that fell through because of COVID. Then, what do the business owners, manager and employees probably do? They take their money and spend it down in the valley! Take care of the local people and give us what we need, change!
Elaine Curiel,
Show Low
