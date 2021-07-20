I just cannot believe the chances people take while turning left from the Walmart parking lot to get out.
Yesterday, a large maroon truck came out right in front of me and I had to slam on my brakes in order to miss him. I was traveling northbound on White Mountain Road.
I rarely hit my horn but I did in this instance since it was such a close call.
I've had this happen to me before with people exiting Walmart and if they want a safer exit they should go to the White Mountain Lake Road next to Summit Hospital where there is a light on White Mountain Road to turn.
Had I hit that truck coming out, I would have T-boned him and possibly injured or killed him. Not great to have on one's conscience. I was traveling 45 miles per hour.
Ginny McCormick,
Show Low
