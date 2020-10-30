Consistent news reports about threats to the November election are bringing welcome attention to voting, but these reports rarely focus on the actual process of vote counting. Historically, that process can and has been manipulated by unscrupulous individuals due to a lack of transparency in the voting process. If there is only one source for the count, a county vote tally machine, that is an easy target to manipulate.
Four companies provide the machines and software that count votes in 92% of the counties in the United States. The largest of these, which has just over one-half of the market, has not allowed an independent analysis of its software. The other three companies have been more forthcoming, but are also not fully transparent. AUDIT USA and other election protection groups have documented a number of instances of inaccurate vote counting due to human error or technological problems, including manipulated software. Some of these errors have been innocent mistakes, but many have been deliberate attempts to undermine our democratic process.
How can we ensure that unverified software counts votes correctly? By instituting a transparent hand count audit of machine results. A second level of concern would be to maintain county election officials follow federal law and maintain all election records for 22 months (or Sept. 6, 2020). Yes, it’s too late for 2018 those ballots have been destroyed. To ensure the vote total is correct we must have a machine count for speed and a hand audit for accuracy.
Why are our priorities so focused to maintain records, but not to review them?
Kenny Cail,
Lakeside
