(Open letters to Apache County Attorney's Office)
Terrilynne Collins was my daughter. Instead of writing this letter I should be talking to her on the phone or visiting her at her home in Arizona, where we would laugh and have fun together.
TerriLynne was a beautiful women. Loving mother of six children, wife, daughter, sister, grandmother and caring friend to many. She loved her life in Show Low. She was gardening, raising chickens and goats, all that had names. She had one chicken that she had to pet every time she went to get the eggs. This was supposed to be their retirement home in the country. Instead her life was cut short in a senseless act of violence.
Not a day goes by that I don’t think of my daughter or miss hearing her voice. I want my daughter back but that isn’t possible. Instead all I have is an empty void where she should be.
On an ABC15.com News report on June 26, 2019, they showed a picture of Joshua Richardson as he entered the trailer, where my grandaughter and her friend were living, beside the main house. He is wearing a ski mask, has a knife and is holding a hockey stick. The news goes on to say that the police inspectors said that Terrilynne was shot execution style.
How can this crime be downgraded from first degree murder to negligent homicide? He obviously went to the trailer with intent to commit a crime. What I see now is the justice system lowering the charge in order to lower the number of years they want him to serve. Terrilynne lost her life, Joshua Richardson should spend more than five years in jail. He should at a minimum get 10 to 25 years.
Lowering the charge from first degree murder, then to second degree murder, then to manslaughter and now to negligent homicide is a ‘travesty of justice’.
Mary Blakney
Hensall, Ontario
