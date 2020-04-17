Let me make this simple enough for a first grader to understand, because it seems like that’s what’s needed here. A large part of Arizona is Native land. Much of that Native land has either bad water or no water.
Many people, including a large number of elders, live in remote places and they struggle, sometimes unsuccessfully, to find good water for their families and livestock. The Arizona National Guard has access to helicopters capable of carrying heavy loads — like water! And not dozens of cases of 20 oz. single-use plastic bottles, but giant tanks full.
With the blessing of those in need, these helicopters could deliver massive amounts of water to many remote places in a matter of hours. The Commander in Chief of the Arizona National Guard is you Gov. Ducey. Those Arizona citizens need water. Yes, the National Guard sent them boxes of PPE’s in a Blackhawk helicopter, and set up some kind of medical facility, and that was good, but they need water!
If you have already addressed this situation by sending substantial amounts of clean water to those in need then I appologize for the tone of this letter. And if you haven’t, then shame on you. Do something!
Wayne Pearce
Show Low
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.