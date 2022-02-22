Windy with off and on snow showers becoming a steady snow for the afternoon. High 34F. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
The Prime Minister of Canada seems to think anyone who opposes his edicts and a fringe minority, especially truckers.
How dare they want their lives back and question the vaccine mandates!
Calling them all sorts of thing including being terrorists. The claim that they were waving Nazi and Confederate flags when as far as I could see only one of each were there and the bearers were run out by freedom loving Canadians.
You can't be a terrorist if there are bouncy houses and hot tubs there. Of course, the Prime Minister and the other politicians refuse to talk to them! How could they and legitimize their protest? Politicians seem to think the world would end if it weren't for them, far from it.
To be honest the world needs truckers, not politicians or many others. Without truckers we would all starve! As has been shown by the blockade of the bridge and border crossings the world will pretty much stop without them. We sit at home or work while these men and women crisscross the country bringing us stuff, some needed some not.
All it would take for the mess in Canada to go away is for the elected leaders to sit down over a cup of coffee and talk to the people, but that doesn't seem to be how this is going to play out as of now. Other truck convoys have broken out all over the world with pretty much the same reaction from the political leaders, force not negotiations which is rather stupid.
Politicians aren't very smart; they just think they are. What would happen if the truckers quit making food deliveries in Ottawa, DC, Paris, Canberra and Wellington? Bet that would get their attention! But for the most part that isn't how truckers are, they want to be left alone to do their job.
It's time for all mandates to end and petty dictators to go away and let people who know how to do things do them. My mother had a saying "freeze in the dark while you starve"! Which pretty much sums up this whole trucking mess.
