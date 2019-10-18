I'm writing in response to Eric Kramer regarding the de-programming of Trump supporters.
I've never met you, but know who you are. You've been brainwashed with your Socialist ideology.
Trump supporters were not the ones rioting and assaulting people after the rally in Minneapolis. It was maggot-infested, dirty diaper doper babies, who don't have real jobs, and are bussed from city to city to wreck havoc upon peaceful Conservatives.
I proudly voted for Pres. Trump, and will again! It'll be fun watching Democrat hysterics because the boorish Donald Trump won again. And he will win, because he's 100% pro-America. The Dems said a big ho-hum, when Clinton had sex with an intern in the Oval Office. It was only "sex" and wasn't anyone's business, they said. Mrs. Clinton. then set about ruining the lives of the women who came forward, exposing her husband's sexual escapades, consensual, or not. After all, women MUST be believed. But, only when Republicans were being accused, I'm guessing. It wasn't right, but Mr. Trump was a private citizen, and that should be between he and his spouse. Such hypocrisy.
President Obama colluded with Putin to diminish America's importance in the world. He oversaw the sale of 20% of America's uranium to Russia. Then, the Clinton's enjoyed a $124 million "contribution" to their "charity." He sat by while Joe Biden shook-down Ukraine, forcing them to engage his disgraced son for a position for which he had zero aptitude.
President Trump's no angel. But he's not evil, either. He Tweets. So what! It's how he gets his message out to we, the People. True journalism is dead in America! Sad.
Democrats push policies meant to diminish America. Open borders allow the free-flow of illicit drugs and human trafficking across our southern border. Democrat candidates dismiss questions about why illegal immigrants are allowed to murder Americans with zero consequence. The only problem they see with illegal immigration is an Obama-era law requiring families be separated after breaking into our home. And, President Trump is the ogre? He works every day for free, to make America great again.
The Democrat party has done irreparable damage to America. What was bad, is now good, and vice-versa. Everything the Dems accuse Republicans of doing, they are already doing, or have done, 100% of the time.
So, Mr. Kramer, you are an incandescent ignoramus! And I'm a proud American.
Billie Schultz, Concho
(2) comments
As a veteran I swore an oath to defend the Constitution. Not the president. Good thing too, cause the president was Nixon! Compared to Trump, Nixon was a saint and paragon of virtue. Would Nixon have bragged about grabbing women in unmentionable areas and kissing them without their permission? No. Nixon, when caught in his wrong-doings, had the integrity to do the honorable thing and resign. Trump does not have that integrity or honor. Cadet Bone Spurs, our Coward in Chief is neither moral nor honorable. You can pretty much be certain that if he is speaking, he is lying.
Here is a political platform from 1956.
1. Provide federal assistance to low-income communities;
2. Protect Social Security;
3. Provide asylum for refugees;
4. Extend minimum wage;
5. Improve unemployment benefit system so it covers more people;
6. Strengthen labor laws so workers can more easily join a union;
7. Assure equal pay for equal work regardless of sex.
That was the GOP platform!
What happened to the party that put forth that platform? You in the GOP have lost your way!
Mr. Schultz' comments bear some fact-checking:
1. " You've been brainwashed with your Socialist ideology.'' COMMENT: Mr. Kramer's remarks contained not one thing associated with Socialism.
2. " Trump supporters were not the ones rioting and assaulting people after the rally in Minneapolis. It was maggot-infested, dirty diaper doper babies, who don't have real jobs, and are bussed[sic] from city to city to wreck havoc upon peaceful Conservatives." FALSE! The Minneapolis-Star Tribune reported, "Much of the day and early evening remained peaceful outside the packed arena before a string of incidents prompted police to form protective lines in an effort to keep the adversaries from going too far. Police employed pepper spray in an effort to quell one disturbance, and members of a pro-Trump militia-style group a few blocks away were confronted by police as they left their hotel." Schultz offers no evidence of the claimed busing, and he has no knowledge of what jobs the protesters may have had. The vile language is a key to his lack of knowledge.
3. " The Dems said a big ho-hum, when Clinton had sex * * * and that should be between he[sic] and his spouse. Such hypocrisy." COMMENT: It is a false equivalency of the first order to assert that Clinton's misconduct with an intern is the moral or legal analogue of Trump's massive, life-long assaults against women.
4. " President Obama colluded with Putin to diminish America's importance in the world. He oversaw the sale of 20% of America's uranium to Russia. Then, the Clinton's enjoyed a $124 million "contribution" to their "charity." He sat by while Joe Biden shook-down Ukraine, forcing them to engage his disgraced son for a position for which he had zero aptitude." COMMENT: FALSE! FALSE! AND FALSE! No evidence is provided which supports any of these assertions.
5. " President Trump's no angel. But he's not evil, either." TRUE! He is a very, very sick man and needs help.
6. " Democrats push policies meant to diminish America. Open borders allow the free-flow of illicit drugs and human trafficking across our southern border. Democrat candidates dismiss questions about why illegal immigrants are allowed to murder Americans with zero consequence. The only problem they see with illegal immigration is an Obama-era law requiring families be separated after breaking into our home." COMMENT: All FALSE--no evidence.
7. " The Democrat party has done irreparable damage to America." FALSE! Not one example cited along with supporting evidence.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.