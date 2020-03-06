For once I agree with Pres. Trump.
I was listening to a TV press event on Saturday about the Corona virus where Trump was saying his response to the virus was unprecedented. No other administration has ever done the same!
I agree. Everything he has done during his term has been unprecedented. Unfortunately, it has always been worse than any other administration in my 81 years of life.
Mitch Mitchke,
Lakeside
