Trump lost the 2020 Presidential Election in Arizona as well as the entire United States of America. The partisan recount in Maricopa County by the Republican Senate in Arizona concluded that Joe Biden actually won by a total of 360 additional votes. (Breaking News: Donald Trump was not cheated of victory in Arizona’s largest county in 2020, a draft of a Republican-ordered review of the election showed, Nytimes.com, 9/23/21)
Why is it important to state a fact that is already accepted by a majority of Americans? Because Donald Trump keeps lying to his constituents that the was election was stolen. There is no proof of any significant voting irregularities. Even an illegitimate recount could not uncover any fraud. The numbers are clear. Trump lost.
Unfortunately, the Senate report from Arizona Republicans tries to fabricate a series of story lines that suggests there were problems with voting in the 2020 US Presidential Election. None of their conspiracies are backed by a single shred of evidence. It is all conjecture and partisan banter. Thus, instead of accepting defeat and turning their attention to the difficult job of governing, most Senate Republicans are perpetuating the Big Lie.
The sooner we move on from Trump’s persistent delusion that he won the election, the better off we will be as a country. Trump lost. Plain and simple. Let’s put it behind us and focus on the multiple challenges that lie ahead.
Five words that stop Trump supporters' hearts: "You lost, you're just embarrassed"
How is Trump lost because of voter fraud any different than Hillary lost because of Russian collusion?
Hairy, to you...there is no difference at all. That's the point ..too bad you miss the joke
