The recent Trump rally in Phoenix was an incredible experience for me. I waited 10 hours to get in, but this once-in-a-lifetime experience was well worth it. I know many people don’t like our President, but it is hard to deny that he has accomplished more in three short years than most. I don’t like some of his style, but I love the deregulations and tax cuts and the abundant jobs now available.
It is clear that most of what has been done is by the President’s force of will, since he’s had little help from Congress and lots of push-back and certainly no credit given.
With the prescription drug prices soaring and surprise medical bills bankrupting patients, Congress could make themselves relevant by coming up with solutions to these problems and bring great relief to millions, yet they continue to dither. I don’t think the President can fix these things alone. Congress can write legislation that will change the landscape of our healthcare. Do they really want to spend all their time investigating and complaining about the President? If they do, they may find themselves out of a job.
Clayton Jacobs,
Eagar
(3) comments
Mr. Jacobs I can't agree with you more. I for one don't like the way Trump acts as a person, in other words he wouldn't be my first choice of friends. However, he's accomplished more during this presidency than most. As Americans we need to put our petty differences aside and work together. Now I guarantee you'll have people discredit your article in the comments section but just know that you were spot on and they're the ones that need to grow up and take that next step. Good article.
[thumbup]
"A mass rally is designed to switch off the thinking process. Only then will people be ready to accept the magical simplifications before which resistance crumbles.".....Adolf Hitler
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.