Although it is highly contested, Trump should be impeached for withholding military aid to Ukraine in exchange for their inquiry into Joe Biden’s son. It is in direct violation of the American people’s rights for the president to secretly bring a foreign country into American politics.
America runs on the consent of the governed, but the American people never consented to the president’s actions. His plan never went through Congress nor any other type of public approval.
This so-called quid-pro-quo also violates the government’s system of checks and balances. The president alone should not have the power to bring foreign influences into our politics. If there is no check on the president’s power, what’s stopping him from bringing more foreign influences into American politics for personal gain? President Trump did not conduct this exchange to secure a foreign ally, protect the American people, nor better our country in any way. He did it for foreign support in condemning Joe Biden, his political opponent, and his family. This is an abuse of presidential power that the American people cannot ignore.
Although President Trump’s actions might not technically be illegal, they still are means for impeachment. The President of the United States should be held to a higher standard than what simply violates the law. He should be judged on what violates the oath he took when he went into office, and what violates the rights of the American people. President Trump ignored the American people, by-passed the government’s checks and balances, and abused his office as a means for his own political gain. This is clearly grounds for impeachment and the American people should not let President Trump get away with this.
Sincerely,
Naomi Jordan
Pinetop, AZ
(1) comment
lol
