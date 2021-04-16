“United we stand, divided we fall”, Abraham Lincoln, 1858, “And Jesus knew their thoughts, and said unto them, every kingdom divided against itself is brought to desolation; and every city or house divided against itself shall not stand.” Mathew 12:25.
Two phrases we need more the ever.
In recent years the country has become the most divided it has been since the Vietnam War or even the Civil War. The nations division is destroying it from the inside allowing for hate and anger to infiltrate every citizens life, controlling them and breaking them.
People who were once best friends are now mortal enemies all because of different opinions. You’d think in the land of the free people would accept people who thought differently from themselves but that is clearly not the case. People are putting their own selfish desire above the good of the people, thinking what is best for them is best for everyone. Not considering other people’s perspective on the situation and throwing their empathy out the door.
This plus the lies being spread and the need for someone to choose a side and mindlessly follow that side with no reason or their own investigation is what destroying America. And you, the reader, are probably agreeing with me. But as you are reading this, you are blaming someone else for the divide in the nation, and that is the problem.
The truth is we, all of us, are responsible for the thing that is destroying America. Not just one side. It is an issue all of use created and all of use must fix.
I encourage you to open your mind to other people perspectives and try to understand the other side. To stop saying it’s us versus them and start saying it’s us verses the problem.
It’s honestly sad that as a high schooler, graduating in a year and a half, this is the world I have to step into. That in the twenty-first century people are still needlessly dividing themselves. But it can be fixed, it needs to be fixed if the world is to keep turning.
Joe Woolridge,
Pinetop
