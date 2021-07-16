I have lived in Arizona 77 years and have seen good Mayors and councils who act on important issues, and some that are more concerned about not rocking the boat. This letter is about two issues that the citizens of Show Low should follow. I have lived in Show Low for almost a decade and a couple of things just look as if no one cares or wants to act on.
1. You would think the City would have started right after the Rodeo-Chediski Fire, and then the destruction of Paradise, California. To put in place WUI building codes and adapted the Fire Wise Codes, but Show Low has stayed quiet and not takes the responsibility to protect the people, buildings etc of this good city, and the glaring question, why not? When your elected to the mayor and council positions you have a clear responsibility to act to protect people and the city if you can’t or won’t why did you run for office, this issues has been covered for years by the newspaper and yet the city leaders remain silent, it seems that don’t rock the boat has been in the oath of office here for years.
2. The city bought an interest in Show Lake a few years ago and it was in the newspaper, that they were going to build a water treatment plant at the lake and use that to add water to the system for the people of Show Low, again the city has been silent on why no plant has been built, so now the city is dumping its share of the water in Show Low Lake on the ground at the Bluff Trail at night and its been going on for the whole month of June, and it looks like it will continue for a long time, because in Arizona if you don’t use it you lose it and then the question is why did they buy it if they were not going to use the water for the city to grow and help the city from having to dig deeper wells for awhile. The people of Show Low know what the city is doing and should hold news briefings so the paper can get the story and the people can know what is going and why the city won’t act to protect the city from becoming another Paradise, California. And to use water in the right way.
Robert Struck,
Show Low
