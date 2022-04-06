When one hears the word "love", it could prompt a person to think of different types of love, or perhaps only one type of love. But, when presented with the term "unconditional love", it paints an entirely different aspect of love and affection, ranging from soulmates to a mother’s love. Unconditional love is offered freely and without strings attached.
Living in a capitalist society, the concept of "nothing comes free" is presented to individuals early in their lives. This mentality not only extends to commercial goods but affection as well. One may argue that the love of a parent to a child is unconditional, but with actions from the child, that affection can quickly be altered.
Loving someone unconditionally means your love remains unchanged despite their actions. Many consider unconditional love as a binding contract; it is not. Unconditional love is the total acceptance of a person, a feat not many will be able to accomplish with others, especially with individuals who they feel "owe them". For example, some parents treat children as if they owe them something for simply providing the child with the bare minimum, including housing, food, and necessities. The child does not owe the parents anything: Not good grades, not the mentality that was passed down to them, and not the lifestyle that was expected of them.
Therefore, unconditional love cannot exist, even in the form of familial love, because the capitalist mentality doesn't allow us to do anything without getting something back in return. There will always be "terms and conditions", sometimes unvoiced. For instance, the string of words "you live under my house, you live under my rules" or the unmentioned "be who I want you to be". I leave you, Editor and reader, with these words.
