As we near the 2020 presidential election and millions of Americans continue to cast their ballots it is important to remember that no matter the outcome of it we must put partisan politics to the side and work to unify a divided nation.
The decisions and choices we make require us as citizens to speak out until our values are fully reflected in our laws and communities. Over the past year we have been witness to divisive rhetoric from our political institutions, police brutality, protests, and civil unrest.
These events show us just how fragile progress can be, and that we as Americans must continue to be vigilant to guard against the darker currents of our nation's history of violence, hatred, and despair that can unfortunately rise again.
Our nation's history has taught us time and time again that peace, love, and non-violence works to protect us against the dark corners of the human spirit. When the story of our generation is told, let it be our generation who laid down the heavy burden of hate and let peace triumph over violence and hatred. Let it be our generation who worked to create a society built on the ideas of equality, peace and unity.
While one candidate will lose over the other, let's work together no matter the outcome to help us all progress and move forward. It is my hope that we can put our differences aside and work together with cooperation and mutual respect for one another to make this nation one that truly aligns with democratic principles. Let us shape and embrace our nation as one people, all united under the same stars and stripes and work to create a stronger and more perfect union.
Dylan O. Baca,
Pinetop
