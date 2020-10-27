My name is Felix. I am a Service Disabled Combat Veteran with over 43 years of Service.
Served proudly, U.S. Army, 101st Airborne Division, Native Arizonan born and raised in Eastern Arizona. My family has served this State and Country from the Civil War to present.
All branches of service and all conflicts. I am a person of Color with a multitude of ethnicities. I served this state as an Eligibility Worker, National Guard Soldier and State Veterans Officer. Working with great men and women. One being the former (Honorable) Senator John S. McCain III.
I am ashamed and saddened as I see and feel what is going on in this state and country. I see division. I see anger. I see hate and I see racism. We need to be united as Arizonans and Americans!
Respectfully,
Felix W. Barreras,
Still Serving
St. Johns
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.