As a business owner in Arizona who relies on sportsmen and women who live here and those who come visit, I want to make my voice heard in response to the Nuclear Fuels Working Group’s recent report on uranium mining. This report lays out plans to revitalize the uranium mining industry, streamline regulations for extraction and expand access to public lands for mining. Given the impressive opportunities for hunting and fishing in our state and, in particular around the Grand Canyon, I feel an urgent need to alert people to this effort.
If uranium mining were to occur again on the rim of the Canyon, this heritage could be lost. It is well known and documented that past mining has caused millions of dollars worth of destruction that still isn’t cleaned up. Water miles away from mine sites easily becomes contaminated through complicated seeps and springs connected to larger waterbodies, and radioactive dust floats through the air affecting all life. Let’s not allow more mining and more contamination to affect this undeniably spectacular region.
The Grand Canyon not only pulls on the heartstrings of nearly every person who’s ever laid eyes on it, but it is also a hunting and fishing paradise for us sporting types. The land supports robust populations of elk, deer, bison and more, while the waters are teeming with sportfish that draw anglers from around the globe. We know today and native populations have known for centuries the incredible life this area sustains. As a sportsman, I will speak out against this issue and encourage fellow sportsmen and women to do the same.
Nearly 6 million visitors from around the world visit the Grand Canyon to hunt, fish, hike, bike, camp and more. The National Park itself employs 12,000 people and contributes $680 million annually to northern Arizona’s local economies, while generating some $160 million in state and local tax revenue, and my business benefits from this directly. But uranium mining contributes very little to Arizona’s economy. The Canyon Mine, located near the South Rim, is expected to employ just 60 people at full operation and have a lifespan of only 5-10 years. These numbers just don’t add up.
We successfully fought for a 20-year mining moratorium for this area, and there is progress with Representative Grijalva’s Grand Canyon Centennial Protection Act passing the House and introduced in the Senate. I encourage all Arizonans to continue to fight to keep the Grand Canyon area pristine to share with generations to come from all over the world. It is imperative for wildlife, sportsmen and women and my business.
Robert Rees,
Show Low
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.