Letter to the Editor in response to erroneous claims about the usage of Camp Grace found in the Publicity Pamphlet and Text of Ballot for the Town of Pinetop-Lakeside Special Election to be held Nov. 2, 2021
As owners of the historic 1950’s Camp Grace, we thank our community for your support and service. We are committed to provide a safe and adventurous environment where youth of all ages can come together to enjoy the splendor of our old growth forest (amazingly, one of our oak trees is estimated to be over 500 years old!). Our primary focus is stimulating wellness, leadership, and education through our summer youth camps and year-round programs that promote principles of health, adventure, kindness, integrity, and respect. Off-season, we welcome wellness and education retreats, community programs, and celebrations.
Camp Grace is dedicated to the safety and wellness of our campers and our community! We have created a meandering quarter-mile Jaden Forest trail along Highway 260 so campers and community members can have a safe path leading to the Rim Trail. We have planted 42 towering spruce trees along the path and over 100 more trees among the tall pines to enhance the environment. We expanded an outdoor pavilion and stage for ballet, singing, theater, and dances so that our youth and community may enjoy the open-air performances and celebrations. In keeping with our vision, we plan to add more walk trails and adventures.
As we continue to renovate and restore our Historic Camp Grace, you may be rest assured that we are vigilant in protecting our youth, our community, and our environment. We have NO intention in having hundreds of unruly “partying” guests destroying our old growth forest and wreaking havoc for our kids and our community. Camp Grace does not barbwire trails leaving hikers at dead ends, but instead redirects trail-goers to safe and creative walk paths to ensure the safety of our young campers. Camp Grace values intentional, creative, and safe progress as we build strong youth and communities. We are a warm, creative, respectful, honorable, and kind retreat for adventurers and welcome you to come and feel the magic of Camp Grace.
May we, as a community, continue to value our history, ensure our children’s safety, and protect our historic camps and forests.
Are they saying that they do barbwire trails but just don't make dead ends or that they don't use barbwire at all?
From your website, you can have capacity for 220 overnight guests/campers. Facility wise a camp is the same as a 220 person hotel. The website also sites facilities for a 325 guest capacity for special events. Between the two and staffing that is 500 plus people on your 20 acres. That is a fairly intensive comercial operation.
