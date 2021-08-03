Arizona’s children will soon be returning to school. Unfortunately, stalled vaccination rates and the high prevalence of the more contagious Delta variant in Arizona means that there is still a substantial risk of COVID-19 infection in our state that requires safety precautions so that children can safely return to in person learning. Indeed, the Arizona Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics (AzAAP) which represents over 1,100 pediatric health care professionals, strongly advocates that these safety precautions be implemented in Arizona schools with the goal of keeping students safe and physically present in schools.
Vaccination is currently the leading public health prevention strategy to end the COVID-19 pandemic and reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19. While the COVID-19 vaccine is over 99% effective in preventing serious COVID infections, unmasked vaccinated school personnel and students can spread the virus to our children who are not yet eligible for vaccination. Thus, we urge all eligible school staff and students to get vaccinated to protect Arizona’s children and allow them to safely return to in-person learning. Do it for our kids! For parents of children eligible for vaccination, if you are hesitant about vaccinating your teenager, talk to your pediatrician.
AzAAP also recommends that all students who are at least three years old and all school staff wear face masks indoors at school (unless medical or developmental conditions prohibits them from doing so). Universal masking in the school setting has been shown to greatly reduce the risk of COVID-19 so that schools can safely deliver face-to-face education for children even when social distancing is difficult. Masks are designed to protect not just the person wearing them, but those around them as well. When your children are wearing masks, they are protecting their classmates, teachers, and other school staff. It shows we care about the well-being of our school community and their families.
COVID-19 outbreaks in our schools must be aggressively managed so that schools can remain open. Outbreaks can potentially be avoided if students and staff stay home when they have signs of any infectious illness and follow their local public health department’s guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19 if they are exposed to COVID-19 or become infected.
Arizona’s children have suffered academically, physically, and emotionally during this pandemic. They need to return to in person learning to recover. With safety precautions they will be able to return to school and remain in school this year, but this is a community effort. Contact your pediatric health care provider if you have questions about your child’s physical or mental health and returning to school safely.
Mary Rimsza, MD, FAAP,
Phoenix
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.